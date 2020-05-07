Sprouts Farmers Market partners in new campaign to offer free educational resources online

SAN ANTONIO – Sprouts Famers Market has teamed up with outdoor learning leader Out Teach to try and help transform remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, a news release said.

The new #EducationIsOpen campaign offers a comprehensive assortment of educational lessons all available online, to help keep kids learning while they social distance at home.

The lessons are mobile-optimized, printable and available in English and Spanish and can be accessed for free by teachers and their students. Those interested can sign up by clicking here.

“We look forward to Teacher Appreciation Week every year, but this year was particularly important to us. The whole nation is appreciating how hard teachers work, and how hard they’ve always worked – even before COVID-19 closures. Teachers’ work now is more critical than ever," Jeanne McCarty, CEO of Out Teach said. "They are holding the educational lifeline to students, preventing opportunity gaps from widening, and ensuring that our children may reach their full potential. Thanks to support from partners like Sprouts Farmers Market, we’ll be able not only to show our appreciation, but to invest in new resources and support for teachers.”

The release said to help drive awareness and raise funds, the Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation pledged $25,000 to serve as a matching fund during Teacher Appreciation Week, doubling any donation made to the #EducationIsOpen campaign.

“Each of us can recall a special teacher who nurtured our growth and who made learning fun,” Lyndsey Waugh, executive director of the Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation, said. “The role teachers and organizations like Out Teach play in helping nurture students’ love of learning and confidence in the classroom is so important – and their ability to quickly adapt and creatively deliver programs virtually is inspiring! Our team at Sprouts is humbled to play a small role in such an important effort.”

