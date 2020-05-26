New Braunfels nursing home staff, residents isolating after positive COVID-19 test

NEW BRAUNFELS – An outside medical professional who provides services to residents at EdenHill Communities in New Braunfels tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the nursing home confirmed on Monday.

The positive diagnosis came after EdenHill tested all nursing home residents, staff and outside medical professionals as part of Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s mandate on testing all nursing home communities in the state.

The tests were recently conducted by the New Braunfels Fire Department.

The provider who tested positive was in contact with four nursing home residents, five assisted living residents and “several” staff members, according to the nursing home’s news release.

“In an overabundance of caution we are isolating these residents and requiring the staff who may have been exposed to the positive individual to isolate at home,” nursing home officials said.

The residents and employees will be monitored throughout their isolation.