Affidavit: Man who stole autographed Tim Duncan shoes tied to thefts at San Antonio schools

SAN ANTONIO – A man who San Antonio police say stole autographed Tim Duncan basketball shoes from a local mattress store is accused of stealing laptops from a school district days later.

Apolinar Medina, 37, faces a second charge of burglary of a building with the intent of theft this month following incidents at Edgewood Independent School District, according to an arrest affidavit. Medina was first arrested Monday in the alleged theft of the basketball shoes on May 14 at Miracle Mattress.

In one Edgewood burglary on April 16, district police said Medina was seen walking in the back alleyway of a Fine Arts Cosmetology Building. Officers found that earlier that day, someone broke into an EISD shop where tools, graphing calculators and laptops were stolen.

Affidavit: Man stole autographed Tim Duncan shoes from mattress store, put them on OfferUp the next day

District police went to a pawn shop the following day and the manager said a man tried to sell “numerous” graphing calculators, the affidavit states. She provided surveillance footage of the man, later identified as Medina, police said.

Two other burglaries were reported at EISD on May 24 and May 26, including one where Medina allegedly went into a principal’s office and stole 15 Dell laptops. Police say he gained entry through a second-floor boy’s restroom.

A separate affidavit from the San Antonio Police Department states on May 14, Medina broke into Miracle Mattress in the 4900 block of NW Loop 410 by breaking through the interior walls of two connecting businesses.

Surveillance footage captured him taking the autographed shoes, worth $7,500, from a display case and running out the back door, the affidavit states. The following day, the man put the shoes up for sale in the online marketplace OfferUp, investigators said.

