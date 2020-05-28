Man who died after crashing into oncoming traffic near Converse identified

CONVERSE, Texas – A driver who Converse police said fatally crashed into oncoming traffic while trying to pass up slower cars has been identified.

Bret Alexander Wiseman, 26, died at the scene of the crash at 5 p.m. Tuesday on FM 1516 near Binz-Engleman Road, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Witnesses told Converse police that Wiseman was driving in the northbound lanes before crossing into the southbound lanes and hitting another car with three people inside.

Wiseman was believed to be at fault, police said.

The three people in the other vehicle were taken to the hospital.