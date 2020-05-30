San Antonio police searching for missing newborn

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing infant that is believed to be with her biological mother.

The male newborn was reported missing and endangered and was last seen in the 1000 block of E. Sonterra Blvd. on Friday, May 22, authorities said.

The mother was recently ordered to turn over the infant to Child Protective Services, police said.

The newborn was last seen wrapped in a blue blanket and has brown hair, brown eyes and weighs seven pounds.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact San Antonio Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at (210)207-7660.

