Missing 10-month old San Antonio girl found safe

SAN ANTONIO – A missing 10-month-old girl from San Antonio has been found safe.

Rhiannon Sullivan is now in custody of Child Protective Services, the state agency’s spokeswoman, Mary Walker, said.

There is no word on how authorities located the toddler.

San Antonio police ask for help in search for missing 10-month old girl

Police issued a public appeal for the whereabouts of Rhiannon, who authorities said may have been with her biological mother.

Rhiannon’s mother was recently ordered to turn her over to Child Protective Services, police said.