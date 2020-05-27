San Antonio police ask for help in search for missing 10-month old girl

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 10-month-old girl.

Police are searching for Rhiannon Sullivan, who they believe may be with her biological mother. Police said Rhiannon’s mother was recently ordered to turn her over to Child Protective Services.

Rhiannon has brown hair and brown eyes, and weighs about 20 pounds, police said. She has straight hair to her ears and was wearing a pink onesie.

Police said she was last seen in the 6200 block of Ridge Lake.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 210-207-7660.