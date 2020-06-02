Far West Side garage fire spread to vehicle in driveway, firefighters say

SAN ANTONIO – Investigators are working to determine the cause of a garage fire in far West Bexar County overnight.

The fire occurred just before 1 a.m. at a home in the 12350 block of Kirshner Way, not far from Montgomery Road and Highway 90.

According to the Bexar County Fire Department, firefighters arrived to find both the garage and a vehicle on fire.

Firefighters said the garage fire had spread to a vehicle that was parked in the driveway.

Fire officials said everyone from inside the home made it safely out.

The Bexar County Fire Department the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office both answered the call.

A damage estimate was not released.