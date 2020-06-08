San Marcos Police Association holds fundraiser for officers wounded in the line of duty

Giving back to those that risk their lives — that was the goal behind the San Marcos Police Association’s fundraiser to raise money for a fallen officer and two others wounded in the line of duty.

Back in April, the three officers were responding to a family violence call, where officer Jason Putnam was shot and killed.

Officers Justin Mueller and Franco Stewart were critically wounded.

On Sunday, the organization sold barbecue plates, t-shirts, and bracelets to raise money.

The surviving officers were in attendance and said they're grateful for the support.

Surrounding police departments from Austin, Kyle, and Buda also helped with the fundraiser.

