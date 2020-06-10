River City Produce brings fresh food market directly to San Antonio neighborhoods

SAN ANTONIO – Family-owned River City Produce is taking its fresh food to neighborhoods around San Antonio in addition to several small communities surrounding the city.

Nando Gonzalez, a spokesperson for the company, told KSAT the idea came from a need to keep employees working during the COVID-19 pandemic and to help keep sales up.

“We also saw that there were many people staying closer to home who wanted produce delivered to their homes. So we figured, lets take the market to them! So that is what we did,” said Gonzalez.

The mobile markets offer bulk produce items at discounted prices and preorders are also available for pick up. The markets also have mixed produce packs for sale, which include a “little bit of everything” and vary depending on what’s in stock.

Produce packs are available for $25 and $20 for first responders, medical personnel, teachers, senior citizens and veterans.

River City Produce is planning to host the mobile markets throughout the summer. Follow the River City Produce Facebook page for more information about mobile market location announcements.

The company also donates to the San Antonio Food Bank.

“We saw that there is an increased need in our community and wanted to help the best way we could,” said Gonzalez. “People have been so incredibly supportive and we are so grateful for all who have supported us. We are still learning and making it better, and will continue to do them better and better."