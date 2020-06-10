88ºF

Tour $2.15-million estate in San Antonio’s exclusive Dominion neighborhood

Home comes with detached casita

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – Here’s your chance to take a virtual tour of a $2.15 million estate in San Antonio’s exclusive Dominion neighborhood.

Video provided to KSAT by Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty shows some of the finer features of the Mediterranean inspired home.

The five-bedroom, six-and-a-half bathroom home at 18 Esquire is approximately 6,705 square feet.

There are the standard high ceilings you might expect to find in a million-dollar home and a detached casita for guests.

A pool and spa are also part of the property’s many features, according to the listing.

18 Esquire casita
