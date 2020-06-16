Live Oak adult daycare facility temporarily shut down after housing people with COVID-19

Live Oak – The City of Live Oak temporarily closed an adult day care facility Monday after learning people who contracted COVID-19 were being housed there.

Scott Wayman, the city manager, said they found out overnight about the infected individuals at Council Oaks at 11901 Topperwein Road.

“We were advised by a resident that a couple of individuals were being housed at the facility so we had our building official go out early this morning and there were in fact people being housed there overnight," Wayman said. "The certificate of occupancy possessed by that business would not allow for people to stay overnight there.”

Dan Pue, the Live Oak Police Chief, learned that the two people being housed there came from an adult daycare facility in San Antonio.

“There were three people who were roommates at the facility in San Antonio and one of them died from COVID-19,” Pue said. “The two others got infected so the facility was trying to do the right thing by quarantining them somewhere else. The thing is, this daycare center they sent them to was never built for overnight housing.”

Pue said they learned the two people were being kept in a back workshop office space.

Wayman said they do not know why the people were sent to that building, but as of 5 p.m. Monday, workers complied with the building official’s orders.

“We try not to fine businesses here,” Wayman said. “Within three days, the business itself will have to be in some type of quarantine and at that point they are going to send in some kind of cleaning crew to clean that area up and then at that point they will be able to reopen for business.”

City officials say the two people with COVID-19 were taken to another facility to receive the proper treatment, but did not share details about the specific location.

