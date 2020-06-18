Bexar County COVID-19 cases surpasses 5,000

SAN ANTONIO – The total number of COVID-19 cases in San Antonio and Bexar surpassed 5,000 on Wednesday.

According to the city of San Antonio’s COVID-19 surveillance dashboard, there were 239 new cases to bring the total number of cases at 5,142. One new death was reported. The death count is now at 90.

The dashboard reports that 2,348 patients have recovered so far and 2,704 are still ill.

The age group with the largest number of cases are people in their 20s with 1,220 or nearly 24% of patients who have contracted the virus.

Hospitalizations continue to rise with 241 patients being treated. Of those hospitalized, 91 are in ICU and 43 are on ventilators. Hospital capacity is stable with 25% of hospital beds available and 76% of ventilators available.

