Cars, trucks and motorcycle clubs invited to take part in convoy to honor Vanessa Guillen

The #IAmVanessaGuillen Convoy is scheduled to take place Saturday, July 11.

Erica Hernandez, Digital Journalist

Vigil Held to Honor Vanessa Guillen
SAN ANTONIO – A special convoy of vehicles will be riding this weekend in honor of Vanessa Guillen.

The #IAmVanessaGuillen Convoy will take place on July 11 and all cars, trucks, and motorcycle clubs are invited to attend.

Vanessa Guillen: A timeline of events and everything we know about her disappearance

The event page on Facebook says the convoy is in honor of Guillen and the many service members that have suffered from sexual assault, harassment.

The meeting point is the North Side ISD Paul Taylor Field House parking lot and the convoy will begin at 10 a.m.

The endpoint will be at Cafe Azteca.

One of the event organizers posted on Facebook that they are estimating that more than 200 vehicles will take part in the convoy.

Guillen’s remains were found on June 30 after she was murdered in April.

