Salvation Army to host public food distribution on Thursday

SAN ANTONIO – The Salvation Army announced that it will be distributing food to the public on Thursday outside of the Peacock Boys and Girls Club.

The organization said it expects to serve 500-1,000 households on a first-come, first-served basis from 9:00 a.m. until noon Thursday.

The Salvation Army said it will continue to distribute food while supplies last.

The Peacock Boys & Girls Club is located at 615 Peacock Avenue.

The Salvation Army says to keep in mind the following items as they may impact service:

Drive-thru only while supplies last. (No walk-ups will be accepted.)

FIRST COME, FIRST SERVED. Onsite registration will be conducted.

Make sure your vehicle has plenty of gas.

Please come with your vehicle trunk emptied to receive the full benefits.

Bring drinks or snacks in preparation for a possible long wait time.

