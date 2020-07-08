San Antonio Zoo brings back drive-thru experience on select dates

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo has decided to bring back the drive-thru zoo experience.

Starting July 12, guests can purchase tickets for select dates for $65 per vehicle for non-annual pass holders/members and $32 per vehicle for pass holders.

Guests can save $15 by using promo code “DRIVE” for an opening discount, according to Zoo officials.

“Drive Thru Zoo offers driving at a sloth’s pace and hearing about the zoo’s history and animals. Guests will get the opportunity to buy and enjoy some of their favorite zoo snacks, beverages, and zoo gifts along the route that will be brought to their vehicle,” according to a press release.

San Antonio Zoo originally launched the drive-thru experience in early May and dates for the drive-thru’s opening weekend sold out within two hours.

Due to the popularity of the experience zoo officials added more dates. “Our guests asked, and we listened! San Antonio Zoo Drive-Thru Zoo presented by Broadway Bank is back, featuring Wild Connections the zoo’s larger than life LEGO sculpture exhibition,” the press release states.

The zoo will also offer the drive-thru experience from 4-8 p.m. on select dates for “after work hours.”

“We wanted to offer our guests their choice of experiences when visiting the zoo, be it from their own vehicles or the traditional zoo experience on foot,” said San Antonio Zoo president Tim Morrow. “Drive Thru Zoo has allowed families the opportunity to see the zoo in a unique way while creating new memories. While some guests wish to get outside and connect with nature, our zoo has enhanced safety measures in place to provide a safe and fun experience for all, no matter which way they choose to enjoy the zoo.”

Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets online prior to arrival. Traditional walk thru tickets are still available on select dates.

This year is the first time guests can “tour the zoo on four wheels since there were carts led by donkeys then later trams,” according to a previous press release.

Vehicle sizes will be limited to 224” long x 81” wide x 74” high, or about the size of a Chevy Suburban.

San Antonio Zoo is 100% dependent on ticket sales, guest visitation, donations, and started an emergency fund donation campaign along with unique opportunities like Drive-Thru Zoo to help raise funds for the non-profit organization.

“Broadway Bank is proud to bring back the Drive-Thru Zoo experience for the summer,” said Broadway Bank CEO David Bohne. “We know families are looking for things to do together, safely, while practicing social distancing, and the San Antonio Zoo has done an incredible job responding to the needs of their visitors and staff by offering both driving and walking options. This opens up more possibilities to escape to the zoo to visit the animals, learn about nature and conservancy, and make new memories this summer.”