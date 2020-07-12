Lynn County Sheriff dies after complications with COVID-19, officials say

LYNN COUNTY, Texas – Lynn County Sheriff Abraham Vega has died after battling complications due to COVID-19, law enforcement organizations confirmed on social media.

We are heartbroken. Lynn County Sheriff Abraham Vega passed away July 11 from complications from Covid-19 . No other information is available at this time. Posted by Texas Chief Deputies Association on Sunday, July 12, 2020

According to Facebook posts from the Texas Chief Deputies Association and the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, Vega tested positive for the novel coronavirus and spent nearly two weeks in a Lubbock hospital before being airlifted to a Dallas area hospital on July 7.

Dear Chief Deputy Members: Many of you may have heard that Lynn County Sheriff Abraham Vega (former Chief Deputy and... Posted by Texas Chief Deputies Association on Tuesday, July 7, 2020

Vega spent nine days on a ventilator and passed away from complications of the virus on July 11, officials said.

Kerr County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Vega’s passing and said Vega was a “great man and gave his all.”

Sad news this morning as we find out that Lynn County Texas Sheriff Abraham Vega has passed away from coronavirus. He was a great man and gave his all. Prayers for his family and office. Posted by Kerr County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, July 12, 2020

Limited details were available on Vega’s passing, but we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

