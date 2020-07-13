105ºF

Ground broken on new addiction recovery center on North Side

Rise Recovery Charlie Naylor Campus expected to be open during the 2021 summer

Jakob Rodriguez, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A new addiction recovery center is now under construction on the North Side.

Tuesday morning marked the groundbreaking for Rise Recovery’s Charlie Naylor Campus by Interstate 410 and Vance Jackson Road.

The facility is expected to be open summer 2021, and it will be dedicated to helping teens and young adults recovering from addiction.

More information about Rise Recovery and their future space can be found on their website riserecovery.org.

