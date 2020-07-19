Man in custody after nearly 45-minute standoff with San Antonio police officers

SAN ANTONIO – One man is in police custody after taking part in a brief standoff with officers southeast of downtown, according to San Antonio Police Department.

The incident happened Saturday afternoon in the 600 block of Kayton Avenue.

Officers were first called to the scene with a report of shots fired. When police arrived, neighbors said a man had come out of a residence and began firing.

When officers visited the home, the man inside refused to come out, but did open a window in order to speak to police.

Negotiations took an estimated 45 minutes before the man agreed to leave the home, according to police.

Officers said they believe the man was under the influence of narcotics and that he has a history of drug use. The man faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

We’ll bring more details on the incident as they become available.

