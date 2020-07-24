Man arrested after sharing child pornography on social media, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is now behind bars after sharing child pornography on social media, according to Kirby Police Department.

Timothy Smith, 47, was arrested Thursday morning at his apartment and is charged with three counts of possession of child pornography, a third-degree felony.

Officials were first made aware of the incident after a tip of child pornography being uploaded onto social media was called into the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children. They then informed the Attorney General’s Office, who then alerted the Kirby police.

Along with Thursday’s arrest, police said computers were taken in as evidence in the case.

