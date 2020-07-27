Shooting of couple at Southeast Side park has one park visitor running scared

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – At least one regular visitor to a Southeast Side park said he may change up his whole routine after the shootings of a couple there.

Adrian Hernandez said he regularly goes running at Southside Lions Park.

Monday morning, though, that routine was thrown way off course when he stumbled upon a crime scene.

San Antonio police said someone shot a 42-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman around 6 a.m. as they walked through the park and getting in their morning exercise.

SAPD: Suspect robs, shoots 2 people walking at Southside Lions Park

“It’s kind of scary,” Hernandez said. “Now I’m gonna have to find a new place to run.”

He said the park normally is “peaceful.”

San Antonio police investigate a shooting on Monday, July 27, 2020, at South Side Lions Park. (KSAT)

On this morning, it was inundated with police cars and crime scene tape.

In the middle of it all, investigators had placed about a half dozen evidence markers on the ground along the walking path. Some of them marked off shell casings on the ground.

A police report showed both victims were shot in their legs. They were rushed to a hospital with what officers said were non-life-threatening injuries.

Early on, they did not have enough of a description of the shooter to share with the media.

Officers at the scene said the couple told them they saw a man get out of a car, walk up to them with a gun and demand their valuables, including their cellphones.

The police report said one victim told investigators the robber then just started shooting.

He was able to escape in the car, which had a second person in it, police said.

“I was supposed to be here actually an hour ago, and I don’t know if that was a sign or something, not to come here (at that time),” Hernandez said.

While luck may have saved Hernandez from becoming a victim this time, he is worried it could happen to him in the future.

He said he plans to keep an extra careful eye out for this kind of danger.