2 men steal motorcycle in broad daylight from San Antonio neighborhood

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men they said stole a motorcycle in broad daylight from a San Antonio neighborhood.

A yellow 2013 Suzuki Hayabusa motorcycle was taken between 11 and 11:30 a.m. on July 21 from the 200 block of Center Street.

The men were seen in a red 2015 Ford F-150.

If you have any information on who the men are, call SAPD’s Vehicle Crimes Unit at 210-207-7345, and reference case number: SAPD20136507.

World War II cannon stolen from American Legion post in San Antonio