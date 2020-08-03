Geekdom launches COVID-19 testing pilot program for its members

SAN ANTONIO – A collaborative office space in downtown San Antonio launched a rapid COVID-19 testing pilot program for its members, which is touted to be the first of its kind in the city.

The program, launched on Monday, is a free, mandatory program for the members of Geekdom, a co-working space housing local startups in the Rand Building.

Every member who wants to work in the space will be tested every seven days. The workers will get their results within 24 hours, according to a news release from the company.

“At Geekdom, we pride ourselves in being the thought leaders of our space, and we reside in the innovation hub of the Tech District. It makes sense for us to pilot this innovative, scientific, data-driven approach to testing and returning to work,” said Charles Woodin, Geekdom’s CEO. “This is not a cure. This is not a vaccine. This is an opportunity to do what we do best: ideate, collaborate, and innovate towards a solution.”

The program is based on an employee testing program at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, which is one of the first to provide intensive, rapid testing for its employees.

Geekdom plans on sharing the results of the four-week pilot with other organizations. In addition to the testing, the company will continue its existing safety protocols, which includes temperature tests, mandatory masks and social distancing.