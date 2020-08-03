Whataburger names new CEO as restaurant chain expands

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between the San Antonio Business Journal and KSAT.

San Antonio-based burger chain Whataburger has named a new chief executive officer, the company announced Monday.

Ed Nelson, who has been president of the company since last summer, was promoted to CEO Aug. 1, according to a news release. Before becoming president, Nelson had worked for the company since 2004. He served as controller for four years until 2008, when he became chief financial officer.

“It’s my honor to be named CEO of this iconic brand,” Nelson said in a news release. “I always believe that Whataburger is a place where goodness lives, and that has been proven time and time again from the many emails our customers have sent saying that Whataburger has been ‘there for them’ during this trying time.”

Nelson succeeds Preston Atkinson, whom he replaced as president last summer when Atkinson stepped down to lead Las Aguilas, an investment firm focused on real estate and philanthropy founded by the family of Whataburger’s founder, Harmon Dobson.

