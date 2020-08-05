Salvation Army to host public food distribution on Thursday in west San Antonio

San Antonio – The Salvation Army announced Wednesday that it will host a public food drive on Thursday outside of the Boys and Girls Club located at 615 Peacock Avenue in San Antonio.

The Salvation Army’s San Antonio Metropolitan Command said it was forced to cancel last week’s scheduled food distribution due to the lack of available food during Hurricane Hanna.

The organization expects to serve more than 500 households on a first-come, first-served basis from 9 a.m. until noon, while supplies last.

Know before you go:

Drive-thru only while supplies last. (No walk-ups will be accepted.)

FIRST COME, FIRST SERVED. Onsite registration will be conducted.

Make sure your vehicle has plenty of gas.

Go with your vehicle trunk emptied to receive the full benefits.

Bring drinks or snacks in preparation for possible long wait times.

Related: Salvation Army hosting another public food distribution on Thursday