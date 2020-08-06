Cheetos Mac ‘n Cheese? It’s a thing now

Most people will agree 2020 has been a roller coaster of a year and depending on how you feel about cheesy snacks - your year is about to get a little bit better.

Cheetos connoisseurs have a reason to celebrate because the popular brand announced Wednesday that Cheetos Mac ‘n Cheese is now a thing.

The new products include boxed and instant varieties of three flavors: Bold & Cheesy, Flamin’ Hot and Cheesy Jalapeño.

The snacks are made with authentic Cheetos seasoning and corkscrew pasta noodles.

“We’ve seen incredible culinary creativity from our Cheetos fans through the years, taking our product and using as an actual ingredient in recipes — whether at restaurants, or now more than ever, at home,” said CMO Frito-Lay North America Senior Vice President Rachel Ferdinando.

Cheetos fans can purchase the boxed or instant versions at Walmart stores, or online, starting Saturday, according to a press release from Frito Lay officials.

“Cheetos Mac ‘n Cheese borrows that culinary inspiration to provide a mischievous mashup of an ordinary fan favorite. We’re putting our orange-dusted fingerprints on an at-home staple at a time when home mealtime occasions are on the rise,” Ferdinando said.

The cheesy treats are expected to cost about $1 apiece, the press release stated.

Cheetos Mac ‘n Cheese products are expected to expand to retailers nationwide in 2021.

