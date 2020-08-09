WATCH: VIA, San Antonio Mobility Coalition discuss workforce recovery, long-term funding

SAN ANTONIO – Leaders with the VIA Metropolitan Transit met with San Antonio Mobility Coalition, Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff Friday to discuss to the 2020 State of Transit.

The virtual event focused on VIA’s COVID-19 response and the “plan to keep San Antonio moving, safely and affordably,” a media advisory stated.

VIA President and CEO Jeffrey C. Arndt and VIA Board Chair Hope Andrade presented efforts to support workforce recovery amid the coronavirus pandemic and long-term funding.

The State of Transit is part of a transportation leadership series by San Antonio Mobility Coalition, a nonprofit that focuses on highway, transit, and freight rail funding.

In July, Nirenberg and officials with VIA announced they agreed on a plan to use a one-eighth cent sales tax or a workforce development/economic opportunity program before permanently shifting it to transportation funding.

