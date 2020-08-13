SA biotech nearing launch of breakthrough cancer test

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between the San Antonio Business Journal and KSAT.

A local pathology practice has initiated a validation study of San Antonio-based bioAffinity Technologies' CyPath Lung early detection cancer test. The validation study is needed for bioAffinity to commercialize the product, which is its first.

It’s a significant step for the privately held biotech company, whose CEO, Maria Zannes, has worked for more than six years to reach this stage, moving to the Alamo City from New Mexico to launch bioAffinity in March 2014.

Precision Pathology Services, also based in San Antonio, is conducting the validation study. Precision Pathology previously licensed bioAffinity’s intellectual property as part of a larger plan to secure laboratory developed test, or LDT, status for CyPath Lung. Having completed that development phase, it now needs to complete validation testing before November to sell the technology.

“This is the final step before commercialization, before being able to market the test,” Zannes told me.

The validation work could have been completed sooner, Zannes said, were it not for disruptions caused by Covid-19. She expects bioAffinity to begin selling its cancer detection test this year.

Stakeholders expect there will be plenty of demand for the CyPath Lung test.

