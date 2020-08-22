What is the role of San Antonio’s Office of Health Equity during the coronavirus pandemic?

SAN ANTONIO – Numerous people had a hand in developing the resolution San Antonio’s City Council passed on Thursday, declaring racism as a public health crisis.

While the Office of Equity was the main city department involved, the lesser-known Office of Health Equity also played a role and helped provide some of the data on health outcomes here in Bexar County.

We took a closer look at what specifically it is they do for the city.

