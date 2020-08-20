WATCH: City Council to take up resolution declaring racism as a public health crisis

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and City Council will meet on Thursday to discuss a resolution that declares racism as a public health crisis.

The resolution would establish “stronger efforts to promote racial equity in San Antonio,” the city says.

It comes amid a summer of protests due to racial inequality and police brutality following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Protestors in San Antonio marched for justice in the days following his death, urging city leaders to take up deep discussions on racial inequality.

A draft of the resolution recognizes “the San Antonio community has experienced a history of structural, institutional, interpersonal, and individual racist practices and laws” which has led to inequalities in education, housing, health and economic security.

According to the resolution, the 2019 Racial Equity Indicator Report reveals the average median household income disparity between races is substantial.

The average median household incomes are $44,964 for Black people, $46,329 for Latino people, and $70,019 for white people.

As a result of the resolution, the city would increase advocacy, support community-based groups and initiatives for racial equity, and give bi-annual updates on policies and programs.

