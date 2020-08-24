Feeling lucky? Lotto Texas jackpot is biggest since 2014

SAN ANTONIO – The jackpot for Lotto Texas has grown to an estimated $34.75 million making it the fifth-largest jackpot in the world, according to Texas Lottery officials.

The next drawing for Lotto Texas is Wednesday and it’s the largest jackpot prize for the lottery game since a May 2014 drawing worth $36.25 million.

“Lotto Texas players have been waiting more than six years for a jackpot this large,” said executive director of the Texas Lottery Commission Gary Grief. “I look forward to congratulating the biggest Lotto Texas winner since 2014. However, we want to remind our players to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.”

Lotterypost.com lists two European lottery games in the top five for the largest jackpot prize, as well as the Mega Millions and Powerball lottery games.

The last massive jackpot winner for a lottery game in Texas went to a Houston resident who won an advertised jackpot of $30.25 million in May 2018, Texas lottery officials reported.

A press release from the Texas Lottery commission states that the largest Lotto Texas jackpot in game history was an advertised $145 million prize for the June 19, 2004 drawing, which was sold in El Paso and claimed by VOM Enterprises, Ltd.

Only one person has won a Lotto Texas jackpot so far this year. A Laredo resident claimed $17.5 million for the drawing on Jan. 15.

Lotto Texas is played by picking six numbers from one to 54 and drawings are held every Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m.

Related: