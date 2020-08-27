Salvation Army deploys team to feed first responders, residents impacted by Hurricane Laura

BEAUMONT, Texas – A two-man team in a canteen truck is heading to Beaumont, Texas to assist in the Hurricane Laura aftermath.

The team was deployed through the Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services Texas Division in New Braunfels.

Officials said the team will serve food to first responders and residents impacted by the storm.

After Hurricane Harvey hit, they were able to serve 18,000 meals. Officials said although this time they aren’t sure what to expect after they arrive, they know assistance is needed.

The deployment can last up to 16 days or longer if needed.

The Salvation Army is also sending command team members to work as leadership roles during the disaster response.

