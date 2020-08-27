WATCH LIVE: Aerial footage shows damage over Texas, Louisiana following Hurricane Laura

Hours after Hurricane Laura made landfall in a stretch of Louisiana near the Texas state line, first responders and rescue crews are surveying the damage brought on by the Category 4 storm.

View aerial footage of damage spanning from Port Arthur, Texas to Lake Charles, Louisiana in the livestream above.

The storm made landfall close to 1 a.m. Thursday near Cameron, Louisiana, and it has now weakened to a Category 2 storm as it moves into inland Louisiana.

WATCH: Meteorologist Justin Horne has a scare with electricity while reporting on Hurricane Laura

Videos and photos have shown the storm blowing out windows and swirling debris from businesses in Lake Charles, specifically the Golden Nugget casino.

Power companies are reporting that nearly 470,000 homes and businesses are without electricity in Louisiana and Texas.

Stick with KSAT 12 News on-air and online for the latest updates.

