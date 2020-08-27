Follow KSAT Meteorologist Justin Horne as he reports on aftermath of Hurricane Laura

Hurricane Laura made landfall close to 1 a.m. Thursday near Cameron, Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane. It has now weakened to a Category 2 storm as it moves into inland Louisiana.

KSAT Meteorologist Justin Horne is currently in Orange along the Sabine River that separates Texas and Louisiana, just west of where the hurricane made landfall near Cameron, Louisiana.

The latest track from the National Hurricane Center shows Laura quickly charging along the Texas/Louisiana border through Thursday afternoon.

Justin Horne provides update on Hurricane Laura damage at 6:30 a.m. Thursday

WATCH: Meteorologist Justin Horne has a scare with electricity while reporting on Hurricane Laura

