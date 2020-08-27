WATCH: Gov. Greg Abbott to survey Hurricane Laura damage, give briefing at 12:30 p.m.

SAN ANTONIO – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will deliver an update on the state’s response to Hurricane Laura after surveying damage due to the storm, which made landfall early Thursday.

He is slated to speak at 12:30 p.m. Thursday from Orange, Texas, a city just west of where the hurricane hit near Cameron, Louisiana.

Senator John Cornyn and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick are also expected to be in attendance.

Videos, photos show Hurricane Laura hitting Gulf Coast, damage

The hurricane made landfall as a Category 4 storm, blasting a stretch of the Gulf Coast from Port Arthur to Lake Charles, Louisiana.

More than 600,000 homes and businesses were without power Thursday morning in both states, according to the website PowerOutage.Us, which tracks utility reports.

The now-weakened hurricane is moving north and is expected to reach Arkansas as a tropical storm. Forecasters expect it to cause widespread flash flooding and damage from winds.

There are more than 4,000 hurricane evacuees in San Antonio, SAFD says

Abbott told “Good Morning America” that Hurricane Laura is moving “in unprecedented fashion” through the East Texas cities.

“So in Northeast Texas, a hurricane is going through there for, as far as I know, the first time ever,” he said.

He credited the warnings to evacuate for preventing deaths. At least one person has been killed.

Read also: