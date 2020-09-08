The DoSeum reveals its Fall 2020 programming lineup

SAN ANTONIO – The DoSeum, San Antonio’s children’s museum, has announced a variety of new programs for both families and educators this fall.

The museum said they intend to offer a wide array of programs that enable the discovery of STEM concepts in both in-person and online formats.

“Following the success of our in-person camps this summer, we’re excited to expand our program offerings for the families of San Antonio this fall,” Daniel Menelly, The DoSeum CEO said. “These programs are intentionally designed to continue promoting distancing and our many other safety measures, while also providing new resources for the city’s children, caregivers, and teachers as we begin the fall school year.”

On Oct. 12, The DoSeum will debut a new one-day camp model for learners. The two separate camps —Take It Apart! and Cardboard Pets — will both focus on maker-centered learning and are designed for the 5-7 and 8-11 age groups. A pizza lunch will be included with registration.

For those looking to camp from home, The DoSeum is also debuting a virtual Slime-tastic Science camp, recommended for ages 5-11 those same days.

Campers will receive supplies and instructions for a full day of slime fun, which will be provided via curbside pickup. At three times throughout the day, campers will meet virtually with a DoSeum educator to discuss and share their ideas and slime, the press release said.

Here’s a list of some of the other new programs being offered for children this fall:

Wee Doers - New for Fall 2020

Music, Movement, Messy (September 9 - October 3)

Little Artists (October 7 - October 31)

Tinker Time (November 4 - November 21)

Celebration Science! (December 2 - December 19)

These programs are designed for children ages 18-36 months and will explore the concepts of STEM, tinkering, and creative problem solving through a lens of joyful learning.

The DoSeum said children in the program build their self-expression, self-esteem, and self-awareness through thoughtful challenges and imaginative play.

The classes are held Fridays and Saturdays and enrollment is for one adult caregiver (18+) and one child and includes general admission either before or after the program. The cost is $70 for members and $90 for non-members.

Little Doers Preschool has extended care

The DoSeum’s popular preschool program, The Little Doers, also returns for its fifth year.

The preschool offers hands-on experiences with STEM (science, technology, engineering, art, and math), literacy, and will support children’s social, cognitive, and physical development to ensure their minds are always growing.

New for the fall is a new extended care option for families. The class begins at 9 a.m. and ends at noon, but with extended care, it can continue until 3 p.m.

Family Workshops

Also new for fall 2020, family workshops will be offered on the final Sunday of every month. The museum said the family workshops are designed with the whole family in mind and are recommended for children ages five and up.

You can find more on these programs by clicking here.

Programs for Educators

On-Site, In-Person Professional Development Series

For educators, The DoSeum is offering an on-site, in person development series which will provide 6 Continuing Professional Education (CPE) hours and will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on select Saturdays throughout the fall semester.

Each session will focus on one content and the cost for each session is $50, The Doseum said.