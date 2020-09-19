Man charged with intoxication assault after striking Von Ormy police officer

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of striking a Von Ormy police officer with his car has been arrested on suspicion of intoxication assault, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The officer had stopped to help block traffic for a stalled 18-wheeler early Friday morning. The officer was exiting the car when a vehicle crashed into the rear driver’s side of the marked patrol unit, striking the officer.

The officer suffered a serious head injury and had to be airlifted to University Hospital.

The southbound lanes of Interstate 35 at Loop 1604 were closed following the incident but have since reopened.

Deputies detected “a strong odor of alcohol” coming from Seemann when they responded to the crash. His bail has been set at $100,000.