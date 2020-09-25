Southerleigh announces opening date for new ‘fine casual’ restaurant on NW Side

SAN ANTONIO – Southerleigh has announced an opening date for its “fine casual” dining concept on the Northwest Side.

The San Antonio staple announced Thursday that its new restaurant Haute South will open Wednesday.

The restaurant is located at The RIM shopping center and will include lunch, dinner, and take-out.

Haute South will feature a menu based on Southern-style food including Southerleigh’s signature fried chicken, seafood and a full oyster bar.

Guests can also order sandwiches, salads and lighter options on the menu.

The restaurant will also feature unique cocktails, a variety of wines and Southerleigh’s locally brewed beers.

The concept is from the same group behind Southerleigh Fine Food & Brewery at Pearl.

The restaurant will follow all COVID-19 guidelines and safety protocols and has patio and outdoor space for guests.

Visit southerleigh.com for more information on hours and pricing.

(Rendering courtesy of Kromadik Design Studio)

