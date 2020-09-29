Woman walking to bus stop hit, killed by Hummer, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman in her late 50s was hit and killed by a Hummer as she walked to a bus stop early Tuesday morning, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 6 a.m. in the 7700 block of Culebra Road, not far from Potranco Road and Loop 410 on the city’s West Side.

According to police, the driver of a Hummer H3 did not see the woman crossing Culebra Road in the middle of the street until it was too late.

Police said the woman was knocked about 15 yards and was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was heading to a bus stop across the street from her apartment complex, police said.

Investigators say it was dark out when the crash occurred. It’s unclear if the driver will face any charges.