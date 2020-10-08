Port Aransas beaches will close to vehicles as mayor issues declaration of disaster

PORT ARANSAS, Texas – Port Aransas beaches will be closed to vehicle traffic starting at 8 p.m. Thursday through at least Saturday.

Charles Bujan, mayor of Port Aransas made the initial proclamation Tuesday and amended it Wednesday, keeping the time beaches will remain closed to vehicle traffic open-ended.

Beaches will reopen to motor traffic “when the mayor deems the beach to be safely accessible by vehicles," according to the proclamation.

The closing of beaches to vehicles is part of a declaration of disaster for the area as a result of Hurricane Delta which is expected to impact the Texas coast in the coming days.

KSAT meteorologists have been tracking this record year in the Atlantic and noted that “Hurricane Delta looks to enter the record books as one of the rare, very strong storms that occur later in the [hurricane] season," which ends in November.

Delta made landfall as a Category 2 hurricane along the Yucatan Peninsula on Wednesday.

Read the full disaster declaration from the city of Port Aransas below: