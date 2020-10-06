Delta to enter the Gulf of Mexico as a major hurricane

It has been a record year in the Atlantic, and now the tropics are heating up again. With the Atlantic Hurricane Season ongoing through the end of November, Hurricane Delta looks to enter the record books as one of the rare, very strong storms that occur later in the season. And it could have potentially devastating impacts to parts of the northern Gulf Coast late this week.

Here’s what you need to know:

The latest track of Hurricane Delta (Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

As of Tuesday morning, Delta is located in the Caribbean Sea as a Category 2 hurricane with sustained winds of 110 mph and gusts up to 115 mph

Hurricane Delta is moving west-northwest at 15 mph

The latest forecast track takes the system across the Yucatan Peninsula Wednesday morning, potentially as a catastrophic Category 4 hurricane

Delta will then enter the Gulf of Mexico Wednesday afternoon, strengthening over the warm, open waters of the Gulf of Mexico

Hurricane Delta is expected to make landfall along the Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama shoreline late Friday/early Saturday - potentially as a Category 2 hurricane

It’s worth noting that New Orleans could experience major impacts from Hurricane Delta

Steering Flow

So, why is Hurricane Delta not a big concern for Texas? It has a lot to do with how the storm will be steered over the next few days by the winds of the atmosphere. High pressure to the east and low pressure to the west will direct Delta into the Central Gulf, versus allowing them to drift east toward Florida or west toward Texas. However, it will be worth monitoring over the coming days. Your Weather Authority will keep you in-the-know!

Upper level winds will prevent Delta from impacting Texas (Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Stay Informed

To follow along with the busiest Atlantic hurricane season on record, bookmark our hurricane page or download the KSAT Hurricane Tracker App. You can also find your local forecast anytime on the KSAT Weather page.

Types of Tropical Systems

Not all tropical systems are created equal! Meteorologist Sarah Spivey explains in the video below.