There’s a chance for record-breaking heat this weekend

SAN ANTONIO – Get ready for a Summer weekend!

High temperatures this week have been averaging about 5 degrees above normal, with temperatures right around 90 degrees, KSAT Meteorologist Mike Osterhage said.

As hurricane “Delta” makes landfall to our east and then heads off to the northeast, we’ll be on the back of it where the air sinks. That, along with some other factors, will cause our temperatures to skyrocket this weekend, Osterhage said.

In San Antonio, we’ll be in the mid 90s on Saturday. That’ll be about 10 degrees above normal, but a few degrees below the record of 98 degrees, Osterhage said.

Sunday is when the broiler gets cranked up. The record high is 96 degrees, and we are forecasting 98 degrees! The all-time hottest October temperature is 99 degrees, so that will be a close call. On top of that, San Antonio has never seen 100 degrees in October, but that will also be within reach.

