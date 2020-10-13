87ºF

Whataburger giving away free Loteria set to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

Downloads for the Whataburger Loteria tablas and cards is free

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIOWhataburger is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month by giving free access to download Loteria sets.

Designs for the Whataburger-themed Loteria set were shared on Instagram over the weekend and show cards with names like “La Doble U” and “El Taquito.”

In total, 36 Whataburger Loteria cards are available for download.

“Our version of classic Lotería celebrates all the things you love about Whataburger and makes sitting around the table with family a lot more fun,” according to the Texas burger chain’s website.

Hispanic Heritage Month kicked off on Sept. 15 and ends Thursday. It started as National Hispanic Heritage Week in 1968 and was expanded to a month-long celebration in 1988, according to USembassy.gov.

Download your Loteria tablas and cards here.

