Food trucks feed voters at AT&T Center on first day of early voting

SAN ANTONIO – The AT&T Center was expecting a large voter turnout Tuesday and hosted food trucks for those who were casting their ballot on their lunch breaks.

“It’s very kind that people are out here giving away free food for those who have voted, and it speaks volumes of how important election is,” said Susan Davis, a voter.

The Chow Train, a nonprofit food truck, gave out lunch bags to voters for free on the first day of early voting.

“(The lunch bag) has a pull pork slider and a garden salad because the Chow Train is known for being healthy -- and then a cold bottle of water,” Joan Cheever, founder of the Chow Train.

The Chow Train typically feeds homeless people in the area.

“The people standing in line are hungry, and I know (they’re) thirsty. And so we just wanted to encourage people to just stand in line, stay in line and vote,” Cheever said.

Holy Smoke Barbecue and Taquitos also set up its food truck. The menu encouraged people to vote.

“Whether some people feel like their vote doesn’t matter, I feel like mine does, and I feel everybody should feel the same way,” said Chris Reyes, a voter.

Early voting locations, including at the AT&T Center, are open up again at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

You can vote early through Oct. 30. Election Day is Nov. 3.