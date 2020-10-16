Down Syndrome Association of South Texas to have virtual Buddy Walk this weekend

SAN ANTONIO – In the United Stated alone, every year about 6,000 babies are born with Down syndrome, a chromosomal condition that can delay the physical growth and affect the intellectual abilities of a person. According to the Down Syndrome Association of South Texas, or DSASTX, early intervention programs and community resources can help individuals with Down syndrome thrive and reach their full potential.

The organization serves as a community meeting point for parents of Down syndrome babies to learn together as well as a space for teens and adults with the syndrome to have fun and learn life skills. However, those services rely on funds. One of their biggest fundraisers is the annual Buddy Walk, a walk that draws thousands of people each year.

“It is still one of our biggest community outreaches to show who these individuals are and why we love them so much,” Patty Cade said.

Patty is the mom of Billy Jr., a 26-year-old Down syndrome adult. Cade along with her husband, Bill Cade, love getting together each year at the Buddy Walk with family and friends to support their son’s team, Billy’s Buddies.

For them and other families, it’s a time to celebrate the life and accomplishments of their loved one with Down syndrome as health complications are common. During the first seven years of Billy Jr’s life, hospital and doctor visits were frequent because he constantly got sick.

“I finally had a doctor who actually listened to me and figured out that he had celiac disease,” Patty said. “Once we took gluten out of his diet, (things were better).”

Through the support of his family, doctors and the DSASTX community, Billy Jr. has broken many barriers in life including being part of the JROTC program in middle school and high school. He currently works for North Park Lexus. These are the accomplishments the Cade Family celebrates at the annual walk.

“The Buddy Walk kind of brings us all together and reminds us, you know, who we are, and we’re able to reach out to other people and meet new people,” Bill said.

So far, a little over 800 people have registered for this year’s virtual event. The organization’s goal is to raise $200,000. Although the number of registrants is much less than previous years, DSASTX nor the Cade family are discouraged. Their hope is that a presence in multiple San Antonio neighborhoods Saturday morning will spread awareness on Down syndrome individuals and what they offer to our community.

“That would be a wonderful side effect of this time,” Patty said.

“They’re no different than the rest of us. They just have an extra chromosome,” Bill said.

For more information on this year’s virtual DSASTX Buddy Walk, click here.