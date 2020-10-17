Doing breathing exercises can bring several benefits to your body, experts say

Usually, breathing isn’t something people think about and as automatic as breathing is, many could benefit from paying more attention to it, said doctor and asthma and allergy specialist, Payel Gupta.

Various forms of deep breathing have been linked to cardiovascular benefits, like increased blood flow and improved blood pressure. Taking deep breaths can help with managing stress and improve cognitive function, specialists with the American Lung Association said.

Experts with the ALA have released some simple deep breathing exercises that can be done at any time.

1st. Pursed Lip Breathing:

This exercise requires to breathe in through the nose, and exhale for at least twice as long through pursed lips.

According to specialists this exercise help slow down breathing, get additional air out of the lungs and makes physical activity easier.

2nd. Diaphragmatic (Belly) Breathing:

For this exercise, place a hand on the stomach to feel it rise and fall. Breathe in through the nose, then out through the mouth for two to three times as long. Experts say this helps maximize lung function.

3rd. Box Breathing:

Box breathing helps with relaxing or de-stressing.

Breath in for a count of four, holding your breath for a count of four, exhaling for a count of four, and holding your breath again for another four count.

Repeat this four-sided breathing method until you’re feeling calm.

The recommendation is to do this exercises for five to ten minutes as needed.

In regards to people with lung disorders, ALA specialists say it is necessary to do breathing exercises regularly. However, they advise these exercises are directed more toward people without ongoing lung problems.

If you are suffering from any breathing condition, you should contact your specialist for exercises appropriate to your health.

