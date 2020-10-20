WATCH LIVE: Bexar County Commissioners Court to hear details on plan to help bars reopen

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County bar and restaurant owners who have suffered during the coronavirus pandemic could get a boost from a new grant.

On Tuesday morning, the Commissioners Court will hear details about the Bexar County Restaurant and Beverage COVID-19 grant program, which includes about $3 million in grants.

If the court approves the grant program, business owners will be able to apply for up to $25,000 starting Monday.

The meeting begins at 10 a.m. and it will be livestreamed in this article.

Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff last week announced he would allow bars to reopen under the recommendation of a city and county COVID-19 task force.

During Monday’s COVID-19 daily briefing, he said he met with TABC officials to discuss the opening of bars that have not reclassified as restaurants. About 10 bar owners have contacted his office to inquire about reopening, he said.