Bexar County COVID-19 task force group recommends opening bars on Nov. 2

A subcommittee of the COVID-19 Community Response Coalition issued a memo Wednesday recommending the reopening of bars in Bexar County on Nov. 2, as long as 75% of the bars commit to additional safety measures.

Bars have been closed throughout the summer after a surge of COVID-19 cases in Texas. Citing a drop in hospitalizations, Gov. Greg Abbott issued an order earlier this month that allowed county judges to open bars, provided a county’s COVID-19 hospitalizations make up less than 15% of hospital capacity.

The coalition’s Policy and Health Alerts Workgroup reviewed the order before making the recommendation to Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff.

The recommendation is non-binding and the decision about how and when bars can reopen is ultimately up to Wolff. Although neighboring counties quickly moved toward opening bars, Wolff declined to opt-in until consulting with local health officials. He is expected to discuss the memo tonight during the county’s daily COVID-19 briefing.

While agreeing with the decision to open bars, the group believes Abbott’s order does not include the necessary safeguards against the spread of COVID-19.

“The current order from the Governor does not provide enough tools to assure a safe reopening of bars,” according to the memo. “We believe a safe reopening is possible following a harm reduction model to mitigate risks.”

The group recommends bars voluntarily comply with the following guidelines:

Occupancy of no more than 50% total capacity indoors, and 50% total capacity outdoors.

No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or entering/exiting. Create pre-set 6-foot distanced circles to help patrons observe safety measures.

Ensure that ventilation systems operate properly and increase circulation of outdoor air as much as possible, for example by opening windows and doors and prioritizing outdoor seating.

Face coverings should be consistently and correctly worn if not actively eating or drinking. This includes while dancing.

Keep tables at least 6 feet apart.

No seating of multiple parties at one table

No ordering, seating, or congregating at bar (remove bar stools or take out of service)

Actively encourage employees to stay home when they are sick or have been exposed, for example through flexible sick leave policies.

According to a matrix from the workgroup that ranks activities from the lowest risk of exposure to highest, bars and nightclubs rank in the highest-risk category along with other crowded indoor establishments, gyms, and activities with exercise, loud talking or singing.

The map below shows which counties are allowing bars to reopen in Texas: