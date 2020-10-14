Bexar County COVID-19 task force group recommends opening bars on Nov. 2

A subcommittee of the COVID-19 Community Response Coalition issued a memo Wednesday recommending the reopening of bars in Bexar County on Nov. 2, as long as 75% of the bars commit to additional safety measures.
Bars have been closed throughout the summer after a surge of COVID-19 cases in Texas. Citing a drop in hospitalizations, Gov. Greg Abbott issued an order earlier this month that allowed county judges to open bars, provided a county’s COVID-19 hospitalizations make up less than 15% of hospital capacity.
The coalition’s Policy and Health Alerts Workgroup reviewed the order before making the recommendation to Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff.
The recommendation is non-binding and the decision about how and when bars can reopen is ultimately up to Wolff. Although neighboring counties quickly moved toward opening bars, Wolff declined to opt-in until consulting with local health officials. He is expected to discuss the memo tonight during the county’s daily COVID-19 briefing.
While agreeing with the decision to open bars, the group believes Abbott’s order does not include the necessary safeguards against the spread of COVID-19.
“The current order from the Governor does not provide enough tools to assure a safe reopening of bars,” according to the memo. “We believe a safe reopening is possible following a harm reduction model to mitigate risks.”
The group recommends bars voluntarily comply with the following guidelines:
- Occupancy of no more than 50% total capacity indoors, and 50% total capacity outdoors.
- No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or entering/exiting. Create pre-set 6-foot distanced circles to help patrons observe safety measures.
- Ensure that ventilation systems operate properly and increase circulation of outdoor air as much as possible, for example by opening windows and doors and prioritizing outdoor seating.
- Face coverings should be consistently and correctly worn if not actively eating or drinking. This includes while dancing.
- Keep tables at least 6 feet apart.
- No seating of multiple parties at one table
- No ordering, seating, or congregating at bar (remove bar stools or take out of service)
- Actively encourage employees to stay home when they are sick or have been exposed, for example through flexible sick leave policies.
According to a matrix from the workgroup that ranks activities from the lowest risk of exposure to highest, bars and nightclubs rank in the highest-risk category along with other crowded indoor establishments, gyms, and activities with exercise, loud talking or singing.
The map below shows which counties are allowing bars to reopen in Texas: