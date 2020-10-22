San Marcos announces former police chief of Abilene to head department

SAN MARCOS, Texas – Stan Standridge, the former police chief of the Abilene Police Department, will serve as the new police chief of San Marcos, city officials confirmed Wednesday.

Ending a nationwide search, Standridge now only has to undergo a confirmation by the San Marcos City Council on Nov. 4.

Standridge was one of two finalists named by city officials in September The other finalist, Robert Brown, currently leads the Duncanville Police Department.

City Manager Bert Lumbreras said Standridge will be able to build upon the work done by interim Chief of Police Bob Klett.

“Chief Standridge rose to the top of a very competitive and highly qualified field of applicants,” Lumbreras said. “It’s clear that our community wants a leader who understands our demographics and is adept at serving every single resident in a cohesive and thoughtful manner. Chief Standridge has the proven ability to be a community leader, and he’s the right person to lead our men and women in blue into the future.”

Standridge said this opportunity will allow him to “foster a culture of inclusion” within the community.

“My wife Beth and I are deeply honored to serve alongside the citizens in San Marcos to foster a culture of inclusion,” Standridge said. “I am committed to providing steadfast leadership to our Police Department and City. Leadership is relationship forged through service. I look forward to engaging the men and women of the SMPD, sworn and civilian, while continuing to provide professional police services to all citizens.”

Standridge is set to begin his role in San Marcos on Nov. 16, 2020.

