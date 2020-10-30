GMSA@9 Debrief: Preview of KSAT’s virtual Day of the Dead River Walk parade Friday night

SAN ANTONIO – This year’s San Antonio Day of the Dead River Parade will be virtual.
It can be seen on KSAT-12 Friday at 8 p.m.
KSATs Isis Romero and RJ Marquez preview what to expect.
Click here for full details how this parade was put together in the middle of the night and what you will see.
